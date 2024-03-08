College student hacked to death during 'row over mobile phone sales' in Dhaka

A man has been killed and another injured in a stabbing attack in Dhaka's Mudga.

The incident took place at Little Angel Street in north Mugda around 10pm on Thursday.

Piyash Iqbal, a 23-year-old student of Kabi Nazrul Government College, passed away during treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital around midnight, according to Inspector Bachchu Mia from the hospital's Police Outpost.