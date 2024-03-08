    বাংলা

    College student hacked to death during 'row over mobile phone sales' in Dhaka

    Initial reports suggest that the killing took place due to a dispute over the sale of mobile phones, police say

    Dhaka Medical College Hospital Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 March 2024, 05:19 AM
    Updated : 8 March 2024, 05:19 AM

    A man has been killed and another injured in a stabbing attack in Dhaka's Mudga.

    The incident took place at Little Angel Street in north Mugda around 10pm on Thursday.

    Piyash Iqbal, a 23-year-old student of Kabi Nazrul Government College, passed away during treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital around midnight, according to Inspector Bachchu Mia from the hospital's Police Outpost.

    His body has been kept at the DMCH morgue.

    Piyash’s friend, 24-year-old Shamim, is currently undergoing treatment at the emergency unit of the hospital with serious injuries.

    "Initial reports suggest that the killing took place due to a dispute over the sale of mobile phones. Mugda Police Station is investigating the incident,” said Bachchu.

    According to a neighbour, Piyash went out with some friends and acquaintances around 10pm on Thursday.

    Locals found Piyash and Shamim in a bloody state after some time and took them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.

