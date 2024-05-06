Dhaka University to hold in-person classes from Wednesday

The university is resuming in-person classes after the heatwave that swept through Bangladesh in April eased

Dhaka University is resuming in-person classes from Wednesday after the easing of the heatwave that scorched Bangladesh over the past several weeks.

Vice Chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal approved the decision on Monday, according to a press release from the university’s Public Relations Office.

Classes and examinations at the university will be held in-person as usual from May 8 as the intense heatwave across the country has eased to a bearable level, the statement said.

On Apr 22, the university suspended in-person classes and switched to online classes to protect students and teachers from the intense heat. However, exams were still held in-person.