2 children drown while bathing in mountain stream in Ramu

Two other children were rescued after a group went to bathe together

Two children have drowned after they went to bathe in a mountain stream in Cox’s Bazar’s Ramu.

The incident occurred around 10am on Monday in the Cheinda area, said South Mithachori Union Ward-8 Member Jafar Alam.

The dead were identified as locals Abdur Shukkur, 12, and Salah Uddin Khoka, 10.

“There was light to moderate rain in different parts of Ramu Upazila, including South Mithachori, on Sunday night,” said Alam, citing locals. “Rainwater accumulated in the holes left when the mountain streams dried up in the dry season.”

“Six to seven local children went to bathe in that water in the morning. At one point, four of them sank into the water.”

The local union council member said, “Locals heard the screams of the children, rescued the four and took them to Cox’s Bazar District Sadar Hospital. There, the doctor on duty declared two of them dead.”

Police were sent to the scene when the incident was reported, said Abu Taher Dewan, chief of Ramu Police Station. The bodies of the dead children are currently at the homes of the families.