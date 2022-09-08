Keraniganj stove fire death toll hits six as another victim dies

Another victim of the Keraniganj stove fire has died in a Dhaka hospital, taking the death toll in the incident to six.
Yasin, 12, breathed his last at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Thursday morning.
Resident Physician Ayub Hossain said 28 percent of Yasin’s body was burnt in the fire.
Six members of a family were burnt in a fire that erupted at a tin-roofed house in Zinzira Mandail Jelepara area of Keraniganj on Sept 1.
Mariam Akhtar, 8, died while undergoing treatment at the hospital that day. Shahadat Hossain, 20, and Mosammat Begum, 60, passed away on Friday afternoon. Panna Begum, 50, succumbed to her burn injuries on Monday and Sonia, 23, died on Tuesday.
Rozina Akter, an official at the Fire Service control room, said firefighters had little to do once they arrived at the scene as locals had already rescued the victims and sent them to the hospital.
The fire was sparked by a leak in the gas line, Rozina said.
Police visited the scene after the incident, but they could not gather much information as the victims and their relatives were in the hospital, Keraniganj Model Police Station chief Mamun-or Rashid said.