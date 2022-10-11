Dhaka WASA chief Taqsem must submit salary details, SC rules

The Supreme Court's chamber judge has upheld an order issued by the High Court seeking details of the salary and allowances received by Taqsem A Khan as the managing director of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Dhaka WASA) for the last 13 years.

On Tuesday, Justice Borhan Uddin made the ruling on an appeal by the Dhaka WASA, said lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua, representing the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB).

The High Court panel of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo had ordered Taqsem to submit his salary details since his appointment as WASA chief after hearing a writ petition filed by CAB on Aug 17.