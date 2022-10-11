Dhaka WASA chief Taqsem must submit salary details, SC rules

The Supreme Court's chamber judge has upheld an order issued by the High Court seeking details of the salary and allowances received by Taqsem A Khan as the managing director of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Dhaka WASA) for the last 13 years.
On Tuesday, Justice Borhan Uddin made the ruling on an appeal by the Dhaka WASA, said lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua, representing the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB).
The High Court panel of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo had ordered Taqsem to submit his salary details since his appointment as WASA chief after hearing a writ petition filed by CAB on Aug 17.
The WASA board of directors was asked to submit the documents to the court within the next 60 days of the order.
In a set of rules, the court asked why the defendants’ inaction in removing Taqsem should not be declared ultra vires, or beyond their legal authority.
The court also asked why it should not order WASA to pay Taqsem under the National Pay Scale 2015 until his removal from the post.
Lawyer AM Masum represented the Dhaka WASA Board of Directors and CAB Senior Vice President Prof M Shamsul Alam ran the hearing on behalf of CAB in person with the permission of the court.
The government extended Taqsem’s tenure six times since his appointment as the WASA managing director in 2009. He reportedly draws Tk 625,000 in monthly salary.
The CAB said in the petition that Taqsem’s salary was Tk 120,000, including Tk 60,000 basic pay, when he joined WASA nearly 13 years ago. The other allowances included Tk 20,000 for house rent, Tk 10,000 for festivals, Tk 4,000 for medical bills and entertainment, and Tk 22,000 in special allowance. He was to pay the income taxes, according to the contract.
His salary was increased to Tk 200,000 a year later, in 2010, and Tk 450,000 in 2016 with a Tk 250,000 jump on one go and with retrospective effect from October 2015.
In February 2021, his salary was once again raised to Tk 625,000, including Tk 286,000 basic pay, Tk 47,667 in festival allowance, Tk 35,000 in house rent, Tk 35,750 for medical and entertainment, Tk 180,066 in special allowance and Tk 4,767 in Bangla New Year allowance.
The CAB sent a legal notice to the defendants challenging the decision to raise Taqsem’s salary after the media reported the development. The association moved the court with the writ petition on Jul 31 as the defendants did not respond to the notice.