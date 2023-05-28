Bangladesh doesn't want conflict, unrest: Hasina

Bangladesh does not want any more conflict and instead it wants to improve the quality of people's lives, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.

“We don't want any more unrest and conflict. We want to improve the quality of people's lives. This is what we always wish for,” she said at a programme in Dhaka on Sunday, state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.

"We want that peace shall return to the earth and there shall be no types of unrest,” Hasina said, noting that Bangladesh has given shelter to more than one million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, Rohingyas, who faced oppression that brought to her mind memories of the situation of 1971.