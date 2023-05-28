Bangladesh doesn't want conflict, unrest: Hasina

Bangladesh does not want any more conflict and instead it wants to improve the quality of people's lives, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.
“We don't want any more unrest and conflict. We want to improve the quality of people's lives. This is what we always wish for,” she said at a programme in Dhaka on Sunday, state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.
"We want that peace shall return to the earth and there shall be no types of unrest,” Hasina said, noting that Bangladesh has given shelter to more than one million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, Rohingyas, who faced oppression that brought to her mind memories of the situation of 1971.
The Cabinet Division organised the event at Bangabandhu International Conference Center to mark the golden jubilee of the conferment of the Joliot-Curie Peace Medal on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Hasina paid tribute to Bangabandhu and said the Father of the Nation disseminated the message of peace throughout his entire life, but he had to sacrifice his life.
"What a misfortune for us, the man who spoke of peace had to give his life," she said. “Today, he is no longer with us, but we want his country to be developed and prosperous."
Hasina announced the introduction of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Peace Prize to recognise those who are working to establish peace at home and abroad.
"Bangladesh has been able to attain socioeconomic development due to the peaceful democratic environment prevailing in the country since the 2008 election as the Awami League won the polls and formed the government in 2009," she said.
After that, her government has been working for the development of the people of the country in a planned way, Hasina said.
"As a result, we have been able to reduce the poverty rate and maternal death, increase literacy rate and life expectancy," she said.
The prime minister said the “sustainable and peaceful democratic environment prevailing in the country is the only reason behind the unprecedented socioeconomic progress of Bangladesh”.
"So, a peaceful sustainable environment is helpful for the people to attain economic emancipation, and all have to remember it," she added.
She criticised the sales of arms by world powers. "Why is this arms competition now, why is the money that is being used for arms competition not being used for hungry children and humans? For this arms competition, thousands of children and women are leading inhuman lives around the globe.”