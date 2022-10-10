BNP leader among 7 people sentenced to death for murder of Swechchha Sebok League leader

Seven people, including local BNP leader Riaduzzaman Riad, have been sentenced to death for the murder of Masudur Rahman Shuvro, general secretary of Swechchha Sebok League in Mymensingh’s Gouripur.

Seven others have been sentenced to life in prison, and another five people, including current Gouripur Municipal Mayor Syed Rafiqul Islam, have been acquitted by Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Monir Kamal on Monday.