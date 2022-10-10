BNP leader among 7 people sentenced to death for murder of Swechchha Sebok League leader

Seven people, including local BNP leader Riaduzzaman Riad, have been sentenced to death for the murder of Masudur Rahman Shuvro, general secretary of Swechchha Sebok League in Mymensingh’s Gouripur.
Seven others have been sentenced to life in prison, and another five people, including current Gouripur Municipal Mayor Syed Rafiqul Islam, have been acquitted by Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Monir Kamal on Monday.
The death row convicts were identified as Md Riaduzzaman Riad, Khairul Islam, Sakib Ahmed Reza, Mozammel Haque, Md Moin Uddin, Shariful Islam Nayeem and Ruhul Amin. Each of them has also been fined Tk 20,000.
The suspects were in court to hear the verdict.
The convicts in the dock and their families broke down in tears when the verdict was read.
Shuvro, the chairman of UCCA Limited, ran for Gouripur municipal mayor in 2020. He was hacked to death in the municipality on Oct 17.
