    বাংলা

    BNP leader among 7 people sentenced to death for murder of Swechchha Sebok League leader

    Swechchha Sebok League leader Masudur Rahman Shuvro ran for Gouripur municipal mayor in 2020 and was hacked to death that year

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Oct 2022, 06:26 AM
    Updated : 10 Oct 2022, 06:26 AM

    Seven people, including local BNP leader Riaduzzaman Riad, have been sentenced to death for the murder of Masudur Rahman Shuvro, general secretary of Swechchha Sebok League in Mymensingh’s Gouripur.

    Seven others have been sentenced to life in prison, and another five people, including current Gouripur Municipal Mayor Syed Rafiqul Islam, have been acquitted by Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Monir Kamal on Monday.

    The death row convicts were identified as Md Riaduzzaman Riad, Khairul Islam, Sakib Ahmed Reza, Mozammel Haque, Md Moin Uddin, Shariful Islam Nayeem and Ruhul Amin. Each of them has also been fined Tk 20,000.

    The suspects were in court to hear the verdict.

    The convicts in the dock and their families broke down in tears when the verdict was read.

    Shuvro, the chairman of UCCA Limited, ran for Gouripur municipal mayor in 2020. He was hacked to death in the municipality on Oct 17.

    More to follow

    RELATED STORIES
    Cumilla imam arrested on charges of inspiring youths into militancy, terror financing 
    Imam arrested for ‘inspiring youths into militancy’
    RAB has arrested the imam along with four others, including three young men who were recently reported missing by their families
    Road made with plastic waste: showing a path to conserve the environment or a dead end?
    Road made with plastic waste: a path or a dead end?
    The use of plastic waste in road construction aims to help conserve the environment as well as bring down the cost, but it may have an adverse impact
    Bangladesh electricity crisis deepens as demand-supply gap widens
    Power crisis worsens on demand-supply gap
    The distributors say a rise in temperature has led to an increase in demand while supply has fallen further
    Government says Critical Information Infrastructure decision won’t affect right to information
    Govt defends Critical Information Infrastructure decision
    Politicians and rights activists have expressed fears that the decision will stop people from accessing information

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher