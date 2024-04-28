    বাংলা

    MV Abdullah is set to leave UAE port for Bangladesh Sunday, arrive in mid-May

    Unloading of cargo from the Bangladeshi vessel at the Al Hamriya port has been completed

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 27 April 2024, 07:41 PM
    Updated : 27 April 2024, 07:41 PM

    The Bangladeshi-flagged ship MV Abdullah that reached the United Arab Emirates after being released by Somali pirates will set sail for Bangladesh on Sunday. 

    The ship was on its way to Mina Saqr Port in the UAE to take some goods after unloading its cargo at Al Hamriya Port in Dubai on Saturday, said Mizanul Islam, a spokesperson for Kabir Group, the parent company of the vessel’s owner SR Shipping. 

    All 23 sailors on board will return to the country, Mizanul said and added they are expected to arrive by mid-May. 

    On Mar 12, Somali pirates seized control of the MV Abdullah and took the 23 sailors on board hostage. The vessel was transporting 55,000 tonnes of coal from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates at the time. 

    After capturing the vessel, the pirates moved it to the Somali coast and regularly changed its position. Nine days after the vessel was hijacked, the pirates contacted the owners through a third party. They were released after one month in captivity.

