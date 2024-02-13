Rains on the horizon as Bangladesh ushers in spring

Winter's chill has ebbed away, leaving behind a trail of golden leaves that whisper of spring's imminent arrival.
Bangladesh is set to ring in a season of festivity and colour as the golden hues of spring infuse the air with romance, just in time for Valentine's Day.
However, rain is likely to punctuate spring's mellow embrace in parts of the country, including the capital, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
"Parts of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions may see rain on Wednesday afternoon. The skies are likely to be overcast from the morning in Rangpur and Rajshahi,” said meteorologist Monowar Hossain.
The lowest temperature this week was 9 degrees Celsius at Panchagarh's Tetulia. While winter's grip has loosened over much of the country, a chilly touch lingers in the north.
This season witnessed three cold waves, with the first half of January experiencing mild to moderate cold spells across extensive areas.
On Jan 20, the mercury plummeted to 5.6 degrees Celsius at Moulvibazar's Sreemangal, the season's lowest temperature.
In Bangladesh, winter typically spans from December to February, with the transition between seasons often bringing weather changes.
The onset of spring, particularly in late February, brings the risk of thunderstorms and hailstorms, especially in the northern and northwestern regions.