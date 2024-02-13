Rains on the horizon as Bangladesh ushers in spring

Winter's chill has ebbed away, leaving behind a trail of golden leaves that whisper of spring's imminent arrival.

Bangladesh is set to ring in a season of festivity and colour as the golden hues of spring infuse the air with romance, just in time for Valentine's Day.

However, rain is likely to punctuate spring's mellow embrace in parts of the country, including the capital, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

"Parts of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions may see rain on Wednesday afternoon. The skies are likely to be overcast from the morning in Rangpur and Rajshahi,” said meteorologist Monowar Hossain.