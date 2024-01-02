Army to start election duties across Bangladesh on Wednesday

Army personnel are being dispatched to 62 districts nationwide to assist the civil administration before, during, and after the polls set for Jan 7.

While official security duties start on Wednesday, troops began their journey to remote districts a day prior. Additionally, naval forces are set to be deployed in the coastal districts of Bhola and Barguna.

The Directorate of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced that Armed Forces personnel will be deployed across each district, upazila, and metropolitan area from Jan 3-10. They will work closely with returning officers to ensure peace and order.