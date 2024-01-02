    বাংলা

    Army to start election duties across Bangladesh on Wednesday

    Armed Forces personnel will be deployed for a total of eight days between Jan 3-10

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Jan 2024, 11:49 AM
    Updated : 2 Jan 2024, 11:49 AM

    Army personnel are being dispatched to 62 districts nationwide to assist the civil administration before, during, and after the polls set for Jan 7.

    While official security duties start on Wednesday, troops began their journey to remote districts a day prior. Additionally, naval forces are set to be deployed in the coastal districts of Bhola and Barguna.

    The Directorate of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced that Armed Forces personnel will be deployed across each district, upazila, and metropolitan area from Jan 3-10. They will work closely with returning officers to ensure peace and order.

    The navy is tasked with duties in 19 upazilas, including the coastal districts of Bhola and Barguna. The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has been assigned to 45 upazilas along the nation's borders, while the army will join the BGB in 47 other border upazilas. The Coast Guard will also be active in four coastal upazilas.

    To support polling stations in hilly regions, the Air Force will provide essential helicopter assistance. A fleet of Air Force helicopters is also on standby to respond swiftly to emergencies.

    A joint coordination cell comprising representatives from various ministries, departments and law enforcement agencies has been established within the Armed Forces Department. The cell will remain operational until Jan 10.

    RELATED STORIES
    BGB at metro station before polls
    BGB at metro station before polls
    Border Guard Bangladesh personnel patrolled Agargaon Metro Rail Station in Dhaka with their dog squad and striking force on Sunday, Dec 31, 2023, ahead of the Jan 7 general election.
    I always fumble my New Year’s resolutions. But I have a fresh plan for a new me in 2024
    How I’ve resolved to meet a new me in 2024
    Many of us want big, sweeping changes to our lives, but without smaller, concrete steps to work towards, we can fall short of our goals
    Rain delays start of first T20 between South Africa and India
    Rain delays start of first T20 between S Africa and India
    The match was scheduled to start at 1400 GMT but the toss has been delayed indefinitely with more wet weather predicted through the afternoon and evening
    Chhatra League leader arrested for threatening to assault independent candidates
    BCL leader arrested for assault threat to independents
    The Narsingdi BCL president said independent candidates should be beaten up as a correctional measure

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India