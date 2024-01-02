Army to start election duties across Bangladesh on Wednesday

Army personnel are being dispatched to 62 districts nationwide to assist the civil administration before, during, and after the polls set for Jan 7.
While official security duties start on Wednesday, troops began their journey to remote districts a day prior. Additionally, naval forces are set to be deployed in the coastal districts of Bhola and Barguna.
The Directorate of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced that Armed Forces personnel will be deployed across each district, upazila, and metropolitan area from Jan 3-10. They will work closely with returning officers to ensure peace and order.
The navy is tasked with duties in 19 upazilas, including the coastal districts of Bhola and Barguna. The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has been assigned to 45 upazilas along the nation's borders, while the army will join the BGB in 47 other border upazilas. The Coast Guard will also be active in four coastal upazilas.
To support polling stations in hilly regions, the Air Force will provide essential helicopter assistance. A fleet of Air Force helicopters is also on standby to respond swiftly to emergencies.
A joint coordination cell comprising representatives from various ministries, departments and law enforcement agencies has been established within the Armed Forces Department. The cell will remain operational until Jan 10.