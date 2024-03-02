Bodies of 43 Bailey Road blaze victims returned, 3 yet to be released

Authorities have returned the remains of 43 people, who died after devastating blaze at a commercial building on Bailey Road, to their loved ones.

Two bodies are still in the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue and another at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery as they await identification, Additional District Magistrate AKM Hedaitul Islam said on Saturday.

As many as 46 people died after a fire raced through the seven-storey Green Cozy Cottage, housing mostly restaurants, on a busy Thursday evening.