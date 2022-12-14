    বাংলা

    Bangladesh pays homage to martyred intellectuals

    President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid them tribute at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Dec 2022, 03:39 AM
    Updated : 14 Dec 2022, 03:39 AM

    President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have paid homage to the martyred intellectuals of 1971, as the nation observes Martyred Intellectuals Day.

    They laid wreaths as a mark of tribute at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at 6.59 am on Wednesday.

    On Dec 14, 1971, the invading Pakistan forces picked up the teachers, physicians, writers, journalists and other eminent intellectuals and killed them mercilessly. The killing spree was designed to annihilate the intellectual class of what was then East Pakistan, two days before Bangladesh became independent through the surrender of Pakistani forces.

    Hasina later led the Awami League in paying tribute to the nation's sharpest minds before exchanging greetings with freedom fighters and children of the martyred intellectuals.

    Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique were next to pay their respects to the martyred intellectuals.

    The Martyred Intellectuals Memorial was later opened to the public after Hasina left around 7:15 am as people from all walks of life streamed in to commemorate the occasion.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh remembering the sharpest of its minds Pakistanis executed in 1971 war
    Bangladesh paying homage to its best minds
    They were systematically rounded up from their homes in the middle of the night and executed en masse
    Top BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul, Mirza Abbas in first-class division in jail, say state lawyers
    Fakhrul, Abbas in first-class division in jail: state lawyers
    Their wives claimed that jail authorities are not providing them with the facilities, contrary to court orders
    Jamaat chief Shafiqur backed new militant group: police
    Jamaat chief backed new militant group: police
    Shafiqur Rahman is arrested over a month after the arrest of his son and other militant suspects
    Police launch drive to arrest BNP leader Ishraque Hossain in a case over BNP rally
    Police launch drive to arrest BNP’s Ishraque
    Police raid the BNP leader’s house in Dhaka in connection with clashes ahead of a BNP rally

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher