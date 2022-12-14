Bangladesh pays homage to martyred intellectuals

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have paid homage to the martyred intellectuals of 1971, as the nation observes Martyred Intellectuals Day.

They laid wreaths as a mark of tribute at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at 6.59 am on Wednesday.

On Dec 14, 1971, the invading Pakistan forces picked up the teachers, physicians, writers, journalists and other eminent intellectuals and killed them mercilessly. The killing spree was designed to annihilate the intellectual class of what was then East Pakistan, two days before Bangladesh became independent through the surrender of Pakistani forces.