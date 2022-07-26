July 26 2022

    Three workers die after inhaling toxic gas from a septic tank in Feni

    The victims died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning the tank, police say

    Feni Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 July 2022, 9:58 AM
    Updated : 26 July 2022, 9:58 AM

    Three workers have died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a septic tank at a house in Feni.

    The incident occurred at a house on Anwar Ullah Road in the Feni municipal area around 11:30 am on Tuesday.

    "The workers died due to poisonous gas in the tank. Police recovered the bodies after the incident was reported and sent them to the Feni General Hospital morgue for an autopsy," Feni Model Police Station chief Md Nizam Uddin said.

    The officer could not immediately confirm the identities of the victims.

