Three workers die after inhaling toxic gas from a septic tank in Feni

Three workers have died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a septic tank at a house in Feni.
The incident occurred at a house on Anwar Ullah Road in the Feni municipal area around 11:30 am on Tuesday.
"The workers died due to poisonous gas in the tank. Police recovered the bodies after the incident was reported and sent them to the Feni General Hospital morgue for an autopsy," Feni Model Police Station chief Md Nizam Uddin said.
The officer could not immediately confirm the identities of the victims.