UNO Khosru’s remarks are ‘wrongheaded, unacceptable’: HC

The High Court has wanted to know what administrative action has been taken against Teknaf Upazila executive officer Mohammad Kaisar Khosru for yelling abuse at a local reporter over a report.

Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the order on Sunday after a media report on the matter was brought to the judges' attention by Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan.

“The UNO behaved badly with a journalist because of a news article,” Khurshid Alam told the media afterwards. “We believe that, as a government official, this kind of behaviour was not legal. A government official must speak responsibly. I brought the matter to the court’s attention and they read the news. The court then said that a government official cannot behave in such a manner.”