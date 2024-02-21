Bangladesh makes display of rice price, variety mandatory on sacks to stop gouging

In the wake of an abnormal hike in prices, the government has ordered the rice mills to prominently display their name, location, production date, price, and variety on all rice sacks prior to distribution.

This information must be printed and not handwritten, according to a directive issued by the food ministry on Wednesday,

Corporate firms supplying rice can also put a maximum retail price or MRP on the sacks weighing 50 kg, 25 kg, 10 kg, 5 kg, 2 kg and 1 kg.

The regulation is set to take effect on Apr 14.

If the millers do not follow this order, they will face up to 5 years in jail or Tk 1.5 million fines or both under the Production, Storage, Transfer, Transport, Supply, Distribution and Marketing of Foodstuffs (Prevention of Harmful Activities) Act 2023.