July 25 2022

    Barishal road crash: RAB arrests bus driver

    At least six people were killed in the crash between a bus and a microbus in Barishal's Wazirpur Upazila

    Published : 25 July 2022, 9:40 AM
    Updated : 25 July 2022, 9:40 AM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a bus driver named in a case over the death of six people in a crash between a microbus and a bus in Barishal’s Wazirpur Upazila.

    Moshiar Rahman, the driver of a Molla Travels Paribahan bus, was arrested at the Barguna Bus Stop on Sunday, RAB-8 Deputy Director Maj Jahangir Alam said.

    The crash occurred between a Kuakata-bound microbus and a Dhaka-bound Molla Travels Paribahan bus on the Barishal-Dhaka highway in the upazila's Notun Shikarpur area on Jul 21, leaving six microbus passengers dead and three others injured.

    "Moshiar confessed after his arrest that he was trying to overtake another vehicle when the microbus appeared in front of the bus. The microbus was crushed in the middle," Maj Jahangir said.

    The 35-year-old driver, a resident of Bagerhat Sadar Upazila, is responsible for the accident, according to the RAB.

    "The microbus driver's son Sabbir Sarker started the case over the incident. The bus driver has been accused of reckless driving that caused the deaths and injury," Gournadi highway police officer Sheikh Belal Hossain said.

    Moshiar was produced before the court on Monday.

