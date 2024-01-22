Classes at government primary schools to start at 10am until Jan 31 amid cold wave

The government has ordered its primary schools to start classes at 10am, instead of 9am, until Jan 31 amid an ongoing cold snap across Bangladesh.

The primary and mass education ministry issued the order on Monday, after the lowest temperature was recorded 8.1 degrees Celsius in Badalgachhi.

Large swathes of Bangladesh, including Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, are experiencing a mild cold wave with temperatures between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius.

Several districts closed schools to save the students from biting cold on government orders after the mercury dipped below 10 degrees Celsius.