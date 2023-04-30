EC serves notice on Azmat Ullah for violating election code

The Election Commission has served Azmat Ullah Khan, Awami League candidate for the Gazipur City elections, with a show-cause notice over breaching the code of conduct.

He has been asked to explain his violation in person at the Election Commission. "We took the decision in the morning," Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said on Sunday.

The Gazipur City polls will be held on May 25. Khulna will hold city polls on Jun 12 and Barishal, Rajshahi and Sylhet on Jun 21.