EC serves notice on Azmat Ullah for violating election code

The Election Commission has served Azmat Ullah Khan, Awami League candidate for the Gazipur City elections, with a show-cause notice over breaching the code of conduct.
He has been asked to explain his violation in person at the Election Commission. "We took the decision in the morning," Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said on Sunday.
The Gazipur City polls will be held on May 25. Khulna will hold city polls on Jun 12 and Barishal, Rajshahi and Sylhet on Jun 21.
The deadline to submit a nomination paper for the Gazipur City elections was on Thursday. Azmat Ullah arrived at the election officer’s workplace with a group of people, though instructions stated no more than five people could accompany a candidate.
That morning, Azmat Ullah rallied thousands of people before submitting his paper and arrived at the party office with other leaders and supporters.
Then he, accompanied by the others who were shouting slogans, travelled to the election officer’s workplace at Bangataz Auditorium in Rathkhola and drew complaints over breaching the election code.
The EC plans to request the Cabinet Division, Awami League General Secretary and parliament speaker to instruct ministers, state ministers and members of parliament to abide by the election code of conduct.
Alamgir said candidates and their well-wishers were prone to violating the rules in these areas even after the EC instructed them not to, according to media reports and other sources.
“So we sat and discussed it, and came up with several decisions.”
“We receive complaints that those in the ruling party tend to breach the code. We hope for them to behave responsibly as the ruling party has much to shoulder for a proper election,” he added.
He said the letters would soon be sent to the cabinet, the Awami League general secretary and the speaker of the parliament.