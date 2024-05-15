Heatwave sweeps over 42 districts, may spread further

In the outlook for the next five days, the Meteorological Department predicts rainfall by the end of the period

As many as 42 out of the 64 districts are simmering in a heatwave and the bad news is it may spread further, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department .

In its bulletin on Tuesday evening, the department said the mild heatwave was sweeping over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna and Sylhet divisions.

It also affected the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Madaripur, Kishoreganj, Netrokona, Rangamati, Cumilla, Noakhali, Feni, Cox`s Bazar, Bhola and Patuakhali.

Nilphamari’s Syedpur recorded the nationwide highest temperature at 38.4 degrees Celsius. Dhaka’s highest temperature was 35.3 degrees Celsius.

The department also said rain or thundershowers are to occur at one or two places while the weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies elsewhere.

The heat returned on Monday following a brief interruption by rain after Bangladesh experienced a record-breaking heatwave lasting 37 days.

The long-term forecast for May predicts the possibility of one to three mild or moderate heatwaves and one to two severe heatwaves occurring anywhere in the country.