Elderly woman and her grandson hacked to death in Chandpur

A 14-year-old girl was also injured in the attack in Hajiganj Upazila

The mother and son of a Bangladeshi expatriate have been hacked to death inside their house in Chandpur’s Hajiganj Upazila.

The locals said they heard news that the house was robbed. Later, the body of a victim was recovered from the scene and another victim died on the way to the hospital.

Hajiganj Police Station chief Muhammad Abdur Rashid said the alleged robbery in Bokaul Bari at Paschim Radhasar village in the Upazila’s Bakila Union was reported on Monday night. The law enforcers rushed to the scene amid heavy rain.

However, the police chief could not immediately confirm whether the house was robbed.

The dead were 12-year-old Arafat, a sixth grader at Sreepur High School, and his grandmother Hamida, a septuagenarian.

Arafat is the son of expatriate worker Yusuf.

Yusuf’s daughter 14-year-old Halima, a ninth grader at Sreepur High School, was also injured in the attack. She was taken to Cumilla Medical College Hospital and later transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital after her condition deteriorated.

Bablu, a resident of Khan Bari in Paschim Radhasar village, said: “Yusuf’s wife Shahin made a phone call around 12:30am and informed me that robbers had attacked their house and hacked several people with sharp weapons. The local mosque then announced the incident.”

“Several others and I went to the house and found the body of the septuagenarian lying on the bed. Yusuf’s children Arafat and Halima were lying on the floor with wounds from sharp weapons. They were bleeding badly.”

The locals rescued the two and took them to hospital. Arafat died on the way, Bablu said.

Another Bokaul Bari resident Sahabuddin said, “My elder brother’s wife Fatema informed me about the incident. She said the perpetrators entered by breaking the lock. Fatema locked herself in another room and made several phone calls to report the incident. The robbers were clad in black burqas.”

The incident is being seriously investigated, the police chief said.