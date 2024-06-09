Sylhet city waterlogged after 3 hours of heavy rain

220mm of rain was recorded in the city between 9pm and 12am, authorities say

At least 50 sections of Sylhet city have become waterlogged after three straight hours of rain, making life difficult for residents.

It began raining around 8:30pm on Saturday, but the downpour grew heavier around 9:30pm. An hour later, the water had risen in several different parts of the city. The rain continued until around 1am on Sunday, when it eased to a drizzle.

Shah Mohammad Sajib Hossain, assistant meteorologist at the Sylhet Meteorological Office, said: “Between 9pm and 12am, 220mm of rain was recorded in the city.”

Waterlogging was reported in the city’s Subidbazar, Pathantula, Madina Market, Kalibari, and Osmani Medical College Hospital areas around midnight. The water had reached knee height in Pathantula. The water was disrupting traffic on several roads.

The water rose into homes in Bagbari, Shibganj, Jatarpur, and the Upashahar areas.

Locals say the water rose in at least 50 parts of the city, including Darga Mahalla, Pir Mahalla, Badambagicha, Chouhatta, Raynagar, Majortila, Sheikhghat, and Beterbazar.

Enamul Haque Renu, a local journalist and resident of the city’s Lakripara area, said:

“The water entered my house around 11pm. I realised I was in trouble. The road in front of the house has been paved high and the drain in the back is quite small, which is why the water got in.”

“A few days ago, construction work began to increase the size of the drain, but it is currently halted. Many people have occupied the area near the drain. That is the situation. And so, even if it rains for an hour or an hour and a half, the water gets into the houses. It ruins the things inside.”

Hakib Hossain is a trader in the Pathantula area.

“What a mess I’m in,” he said. “Whenever it rains for even half an hour, the water rises and gets into the homes and stores. This problem has persisted for years, but no one has solved it. If it continues like this, I’ll have to abandon my business and move elsewhere.”

Salman Farid, another Sylhet journalist, wrote on Facebook: “After less than two hours of rain, the water has risen into the houses in the Kewapara area of Mirer Maidan. The water is flowing knee-high on the ground floor.”

“I’m lucky I live on a higher floor. The water is still below the stairs but has continued to rise. How long until it reaches the upper floors?”