‘Time’s running out’: Bangladesh plans to suspend first doses of COVID vaccine in October

The Bangladesh government will stop administering the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine after Oct 3 because it is running out of the necessary shots.

“Giving the second dose will also become difficult,” Health Minister Zahid Maleque said at a workshop on COVID-19 vaccination for children, aged 5-11, in Dhaka on Saturday.

He requested those, who have not received the first, second or booster doses, to take the shots immediately. “We’ve run out of some vaccines and many have expired.”