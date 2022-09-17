    বাংলা

    ‘Time’s running out’: Bangladesh plans to suspend first doses of COVID vaccine in October

    Health Minister Zahid Maleque urges unvaccinated people to take their doses immediately

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 Sept 2022, 03:31 PM
    Updated : 17 Sept 2022, 03:31 PM

    The Bangladesh government will stop administering the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine after Oct 3 because it is running out of the necessary shots.

    “Giving the second dose will also become difficult,” Health Minister Zahid Maleque said at a workshop on COVID-19 vaccination for children, aged 5-11, in Dhaka on Saturday.

    He requested those, who have not received the first, second or booster doses, to take the shots immediately. “We’ve run out of some vaccines and many have expired.”

    The government will run a mass vaccination campaign from Sept 28 to Oct 3 before halting the first doses.

    Nearly 3.3 million people have not yet received their first jab, while 9.4 million people have not received their second shot.

    The government has administered 300 million doses of vaccine so far. The recipients include one million children and the government has targeted to vaccinate 22.5 million more children.

    Maleque said the vaccination programme for children aged 5 to 11 years at the district and Upazila levels will start on Oct 11.

    The government may have to shut schools again if coronavirus infections surge, the health minister said. He advised everyone to wear masks.

