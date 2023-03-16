Bangladesh police say inspector murder suspect has opened jewellery shop in Dubai

“We’re taking steps to bring him back through the Interpol,” said Harunor Rashid, an additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Mamun, an inspector at the police’s Special Branch, was found dead at Kaliganj in Gazipur in July 2018. The murderers burnt the body to conceal evidence.

Several suspects were arrested as investigations revealed the involvement of Sohag and his gang in the murder.

Police said Mamun went to a house in Banani with a friend to attend a birthday party, but Sohag’s gang confined him there and tried to blackmail him. The perpetrators threatened to take obscene photos of him with girls. He was killed as he resisted the attempt. “

Sohag, who was known as Rabiul Islam, 30, at the time, is among the 10 suspects charged in court in 2019. The others include his wife Suraya Akter Keya, 21, and Mamun’s friend Rahman Ullah, 35.