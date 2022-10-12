Bangladesh elected to UN Human Rights Council with highest votes in Asia and Pacific

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said in a message Bangladesh’s win “vindicated again that the global leaderships have confidence on Sheikh Hasina's government and the human rights track record of Bangladesh”. “Bangladesh government is always at the forefront of democracy, human rights and justice.”

This would be the fifth term of the country as a member of the 47-member UNHRC. Earlier, Bangladesh won in 2006, 2009, 2014 and 2018.

Needing 97 votes to become a member of the top rights body of the UN, Bangladesh bagged the ‘historic win’ by securing 160 votes among 189 casted votes, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The result of this extremely competitive election is a clear manifestation of the recognition by the international community of Bangladesh's continued endeavour and commitment for the promotion and protection of human rights in national as well as the international arena," the foreign ministry said in a statement.