Bangladesh elected to UN Human Rights Council with highest votes in Asia and Pacific

Bangladesh has been elected as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the next three years by securing the highest number of votes among candidates in Asia and the Pacific region.
The UN members took part in the election during the world body’s annual general assembly in New York on Tuesday where 14 countries, including Bangladesh, were elected new members of the UNHRC.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam led the Bangladesh delegation.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said in a message Bangladesh’s win “vindicated again that the global leaderships have confidence on Sheikh Hasina's government and the human rights track record of Bangladesh”. “Bangladesh government is always at the forefront of democracy, human rights and justice.”
This would be the fifth term of the country as a member of the 47-member UNHRC. Earlier, Bangladesh won in 2006, 2009, 2014 and 2018.
Needing 97 votes to become a member of the top rights body of the UN, Bangladesh bagged the ‘historic win’ by securing 160 votes among 189 casted votes, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"The result of this extremely competitive election is a clear manifestation of the recognition by the international community of Bangladesh's continued endeavour and commitment for the promotion and protection of human rights in national as well as the international arena," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
“This also nullifies the ongoing smear campaign with falsified and fabricated information, by some politically motivated vested corners at home and abroad, aimed at negatively portraying the human rights situation of Bangladesh.”
The elections were held for a total of 14 vacant seats in the council. Algeria, Belgium, Chile, Costa Rica, Georgia, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Morocco, Romania, South Africa, Sudan and Vietnam also won the membership.
The Maldives was elected with the second highest support of 154 countries, while Vietnam got 145 and Kyrgyzstan 126 votes.
Along with South Korea and Venezuela, Afghanistan failed to win a seat, while Bahrain withdrew their candidature a few days ago.
The Geneva-based council works on human rights across the globe. The council begins its annual membership cycle on Jan 1.