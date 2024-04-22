PBI cracks mystery surrounding 8-year-old girl’s gang-rape, murder after 7 years

After seven years of dead ends, the Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI has made a breakthrough in the chilling case of an 8-year-old girl's gang-rape and murder in Sirajganj’s Chauhali Upazila, arresting two suspects linked to the horrifying crime.

The suspects, identified as 20-year-old Sabbir Hossain, a cousin of the victim Suborna Khatun, and 21-year-old Shakib Khan, whose father serves on the local union council, were arrested on charges of their alleged involvement in the brutal incident that has haunted the community since 2017.

The case, which had gone cold after initial investigations by local police failed to yield any suspects, was reignited when the court demanded a fresh probe by the PBI following the family's rejection of the initial report. This led to a detailed re-investigation, culminating in the recent arrests made on Apr 19.

Another suspect, Milon Pasha, son of another union council member whose age was not available, had been released on bail after his arrest six months ago.

The PBI was trying to arrest five other suspects, said Rezaul Karim, superintendent of police at the PBI’s Sirajganj unit.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Rezaul said the suspects planned to rape Suborna when the girl went to Dattakandi High School to visit an Indpendence Day fair on Mar 26, 2017.