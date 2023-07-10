Top court order suspends bail for JnU student Khadijatul Kubra for 4 months in digital security case

The Appellate Division has issued a "standover" order suspending the bail of Jagannath University student Khadijatul Kubra for another four months in two cases under the Digital Security Act.

An appellate bench led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique made the decision on Monday. Advocate BM Elias Kachee and Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua represented Khadija at the hearing.

During the hearing, Khadija’s lawyers argued that she was not responsible for the views of guests who featured in videos on her YouTube channel.