Girder crash: Beijing ready to accept any punitive measure against Chinese contractor

Beijing will accept any punitive action recommended against the China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) after a girder fell from a BRT crane and crushed five people in a passing car to death in Dhaka’s Uttara, according to Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming

The envoy made the remarks during a meeting with Road Transport and Highways Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Thursday,

Jiming has expressed his shock and deepest condolences over the loss of lives in the incident on Aug 15, while wishing those who were injured a speedy recovery, said Shaikh Walid Faiej, a spokesman for the road transport and bridges ministry.

China will not object to any punitive measures suggested by the probe committee in its report, Jiming said.

“A high-level delegation of the Chinese contractor for the BRT project has arrived in Dhaka to investigate the incident. The team will provide all necessary assistance to the probe committee formed by the Road Transport and Highways Division,” Faiej said, citing the ambassador.

Nuri stressed the need to enforce safety measures at all development projects. “A consultant from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology has been included in the probe committee. The committee has been asked to submit the report in the next seven days. Strict legal actions will be taken based on its findings,” he said.