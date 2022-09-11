    বাংলা

    Hasina plans to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in London on her way to New York

    The prime minister plans to join the funeral on her way to the UN General Assembly, says the foreign secretary

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Sept 2022, 04:45 PM
    Updated : 11 Sept 2022, 04:45 PM

    Sheikh Hasina has plans to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on her way to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

    The prime minister will travel to New York via London and may join the state funeral in the meantime, said Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Sunday.

    The funeral cortege with the coffin carrying the longest-reigning monarch in British history arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh after making a momentous six-hour journey from the Balmoral Castle, her summer home in the Scottish Highlands on Sunday. The funeral will be held in London’s Westminster Abbey on Sept 19.

    Crowds, fifteen deep in places, massed in the centre of Edinburgh to greet the cortege, which included the queen's daughter, Princess Anne, as it made its way to the Palace of Holyroodhouse where it was met by a military guard of honour.

    Soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland then carried the coffin to the throne room of the palace where it will remain overnight.

    Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's figurehead, died peacefully at her home in Scotland, aged 96 after an unprecedented 70-year reign on Thursday.

    The queen visited Bangladesh, which was once under British rule, on two occasions during her reign - in 1961 and 1983.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chandan Roy, death-row convict who masterminded MP Liton murder, is arrested
    MP Liton murder convict arrested
    RAB says the arrestee planned the attack on the Gaibandha-1 MP on the evening of Dec 31, 2016
    RAB arrests 4 for links to murder in clash over slandering prophet in Thakurgaon
    4 arrested for murder over slandering prophet
    The accused in a case over the incident had gone into hiding
    Bangladesh issues cautionary signal 3 for seaports as low pressure turns into depression
    Low pressure turns into depression
    The Met Office office advised all fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay and deep sea to remain close to the coast
    Locomotive catches fire in Natore
    Locomotive catches fire in Natore
    The fire was brought under control within a half-hour with the support of railway workers

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher