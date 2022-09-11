Hasina plans to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in London on her way to New York

Sheikh Hasina has plans to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on her way to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The prime minister will travel to New York via London and may join the state funeral in the meantime, said Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Sunday.
The funeral cortege with the coffin carrying the longest-reigning monarch in British history arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh after making a momentous six-hour journey from the Balmoral Castle, her summer home in the Scottish Highlands on Sunday. The funeral will be held in London’s Westminster Abbey on Sept 19.
Crowds, fifteen deep in places, massed in the centre of Edinburgh to greet the cortege, which included the queen's daughter, Princess Anne, as it made its way to the Palace of Holyroodhouse where it was met by a military guard of honour.
Soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland then carried the coffin to the throne room of the palace where it will remain overnight.
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's figurehead, died peacefully at her home in Scotland, aged 96 after an unprecedented 70-year reign on Thursday.
The queen visited Bangladesh, which was once under British rule, on two occasions during her reign - in 1961 and 1983.