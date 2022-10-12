Man dies, wife and son injured in Dhaka road crash

A pedestrian has been killed and his wife and son injured after they were run over by a car in Dhaka's Khilkhet.
The victim has been identified as Md Babu, 27, a native of Mymensingh.
Babu, his wife Sumi, and their son, Shuvo, were walking along a sidewalk in Khilkhet's Biswa Road when they were hit by a car around 11 pm on Tuesday, said Sub-Inspector Monjurul Habib of Khilkhet Police Station.
Police rescued them from the scene and rushed them to Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka. They were later transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital after their condition deteriorated.
Babu was declared dead by a doctor around 1 am on Wednesday, said Md Bachchu Mia, an inspector of DMCH Police Outpost.
Law enforcers are reviewing CCTV footage collected from the scene to identify the errant vehicle, SI Habib said.