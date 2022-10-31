Bus slams into autorickshaw before pickup truck crushes it. Four passengers dead, two injured

The bus and the pickup truck fled the scene immediately after the crash, leaving the autorickshaw in a completely collapsed state.

The dead were identified as Habibur Rahman, 27, son of Babul Mia from Debidwar Upazila’s Chhotna village, Tanni Akter, 20, from Chandina’s Madhaiya area, her 2-year-old daughter Muntaha Jannat and aunt Rozia Begum, 45.

The injured were sent to Kabila’s Eastern Medical College Hospital in Burichang Upazila for first aid before being transferred to Cumilla Medical College Hospital. The two women died on the spot.