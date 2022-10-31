    বাংলা

    Bus slams into autorickshaw before pickup truck crushes it. Four passengers dead, two injured

    The crash in Cumilla claims the lives of a man, two women and a two-year-old child

    Cumilla Correspondent
    Published : 31 Oct 2022, 02:00 PM
    Updated : 31 Oct 2022, 02:00 PM

    A bus has slammed into a CNG-run autorickshaw sending it flying into the path of a pickup truck which thrashed it, leaving four passengers dead and two others injured in Cumilla.

    The accident occurred around 12 pm at Chandina Upazila’s Katherpul area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, said Akul Chandra Biswas, chief of Maynamati Highway Crossing police.

    The bus and the pickup truck fled the scene immediately after the crash, leaving the autorickshaw in a completely collapsed state.

    The dead were identified as Habibur Rahman, 27, son of Babul Mia from Debidwar Upazila’s Chhotna village, Tanni Akter, 20, from Chandina’s Madhaiya area, her 2-year-old daughter Muntaha Jannat and aunt Rozia Begum, 45.

    The injured were sent to Kabila’s Eastern Medical College Hospital in Burichang Upazila for first aid before being transferred to Cumilla Medical College Hospital. The two women died on the spot.

    Soleiman Hossain, a medical assistant at Easter Medical College Hospital, said Jannat and driver Habibur died an hour after the injured four were brought to the hospital.

    OC Akul said police could not identify the bus and the pickup as they made off immediately after the crash. But police were trying to find the culprits.

    Authorities will hand over the bodies to their families after the legal process was complete.

