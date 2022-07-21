July 22 2022

    Eden College student dies after battery-run rickshaw overturns in Old Dhaka

    A student of Eden College has died after a battery-powered rickshaw overturned in Old Dhaka’s North South Road.

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 July 2022, 4:41 AM
    Updated : 21 July 2022, 4:41 AM

    The victim, identified as 24-year-old Umme Salma, was heading to her dormitory when the accident occurred around 4 am on Thursday.

    A native of Aslampur in Bhola’s Char Fasson, Salma was a student of Bangla at the college. She resided in the college's Razia Chhatri Nibas, according to her cousin Md Hasan who was accompanying her on the rickshaw.

    Salma had gone to her village home to celebrate Eid and returned to Dhaka by launch with Hasan.

    After disembarking the launch, they were heading to Salma’s hostel on a battery-run rickshaw. The rickshaw toppled over after a part of it fell in a hole on the North South Road in Bongshal.

    Salma fell on the street and suffered a severe head injury.

    She was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead, according to Inspector Bacchu Mia of DMCH Police Outpost.

    The rickshaw driver fled the scene with the three-wheeler following the accident, he added.

