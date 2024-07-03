AL’s Quader to meet teachers’ leaders over Prottoy scheme

The Road Transport minister will attempt to find a resolution to the work stoppage enforced by public university teachers

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader is set to meet teachers’ leaders calling for the scrapping of the ‘Prottoy’ universal pension scheme on Thursday.

Prof Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, the secretary general of the Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association, or FBUTA, confirmed the meeting on Wednesday.

He said the road transport minister had initially scheduled the meeting on Wednesday but later set a time on Thursday morning. The protesting teachers will present their demands to him during the meeting.

“If the demands are met, we will withdraw the strike, otherwise the demonstrations will persist.”

In addition to Quader, Bhuiyan also spoke about a potential meeting with Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury.

The teachers have been staging a complete work stoppage for the past three days to press home their three demands, including the cancellation of the Prottoy Scheme requirement.

All classes, examinations and official activities at Dhaka University have been halted since Wednesday morning. The central library of the university was also closed.

The teachers staged a sit-in programme in front of the university’s Arts Building from noon to 1:30pm. The Dhaka University Officers-Employees Unity Council also observed an all-out work stoppage since the morning.

Prof Zeenat Huda, the general secretary of the Dhaka University Teachers' Association, said that their statement is clear and seeks to fulfil only three demands – the scrapping of the Prottoy scheme, the inclusion of university professors in the ‘super’ grade of public service workers, and a distinct pay scale for them.

The work stoppage will continue until the demands are met, Huda warned.