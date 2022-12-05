RAB says it has arrested 5 members of new Islamist militant outfit

Five members of a new militant outfit, Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, have been arrested, according to the Rapid Action Battalion.

The suspects have been identified as Md Golam Sarwar, 25, Sakib Mahmud, 27, Md Farhad Hossain, 22, Md Murad Hossain, 21, and Md Wasiqur Rahman aka Nayeem, 28. The elite force arrested them on Sunday night in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon and Gulistan.

Recently, several young men in Cumilla have left home after being radicalised into extremism, RAB spokesman Commander Khondker Al Moin said on Monday.

The RAB has stepped up surveillance and conducted several raids across the country throughout October and November to arrest members of the militant outfit.

Based on interrogations following the arrests, law enforcers learnt that newly recruited youth would receive preliminary training at home or near their home before they left for advanced armed training in the hilly areas of Bandarban and Rangamati.