4-month-old infant killed in Dhaka, police suspect 6-year-old brother

A four-month-old child has been killed in Dhaka’s Pallabi. Police believe his six-year-old brother is responsible for the murder.
The victim was identified as Md Yasin.
The incident occurred near the Muslim Bazar water tank in Mirpur-12’s ‘D’ Block, said Md Parvez Islam, chief of Pallabi Police Station.
The child’s body was recovered and sent to the Suhrawardy Medical College morgue on Tuesday night, he said.
Their father, Saiful Islam Shyamol works as a member of the cleaning staff at the WASA building in Karwan Bazar. Their mother, Khaleda Yasin, went out to buy medicine on Wednesday afternoon, leaving the infant in the care of his older brother.
Khaleda returned to find the infant bloodied. She rushed him to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
A bloodied blade was recovered from the house, the OC said.