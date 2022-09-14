    বাংলা

    4-month-old infant killed in Dhaka, police suspect 6-year-old brother

    A mother left her infant son in the care of his six-year-old brother. She came back to find him bloodied

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 14 Sept 2022, 09:03 AM
    Updated : 14 Sept 2022, 09:03 AM

    A four-month-old child has been killed in Dhaka’s Pallabi. Police believe his six-year-old brother is responsible for the murder.

    The victim was identified as Md Yasin.

    The incident occurred near the Muslim Bazar water tank in Mirpur-12’s ‘D’ Block, said Md Parvez Islam, chief of Pallabi Police Station.

    The child’s body was recovered and sent to the Suhrawardy Medical College morgue on Tuesday night, he said.

    Their father, Saiful Islam Shyamol works as a member of the cleaning staff at the WASA building in Karwan Bazar. Their mother, Khaleda Yasin, went out to buy medicine on Wednesday afternoon, leaving the infant in the care of his older brother.

    Khaleda returned to find the infant bloodied. She rushed him to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

    A bloodied blade was recovered from the house, the OC said.

