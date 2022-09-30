Teenage boy stabbed to death in Dhaka

A teenage boy has been stabbed to death over an ongoing feud in Dhaka's Kathalbagan.
The victim, 15-year-old Md Shipon, lived with his family at the staff quarters in Green Road. He used work as a fridge repairman.
According to his father, Mojibur Rahman, the assailants called out Shipon from his home on Thursday night and stabbed him to death.
He was found bloodied beside the Kathalbagan Bazar Mosque around 10:30 pm and was rushed to Green Life Hospital. Later, Shipon was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctor declared him dead, his father said.
Mojibur later filed a case against four people over the incident, said Saiful Islam, chief of Kalabagan Police Station.
Police subsequently arrested the suspects, namely Swadhin, his wife, his brother Rabbi, and their mother.
The two sides did not see eye to eye and that led to Shipon's murder, Saiful said, adding that police are interrogating the arrestees.
Shipon had multiple stab wounds on his body, which has been sent to the morgue at DMCH for an autopsy, according to Saiful.