Ex-SP Babul Akter moves to sue police over alleged torture

Babul Akter, a former superintendent of police suspected of masterminding the murder of his wife Mahmuda Akter Mitu, has moved a court to file a case against six police officers, including the chief of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), for torturing him to ‘extract a confession'.

His lawyers filed the petition with Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Jebunnessa Begum on Thursday.

Akter complained the police tortured him on many occasions after taking him into their custody and tried to extract a confession from him over the murder of his wife, lawyer Kafiluddin Chowdhury said.