Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka arrested in Sydney after rape charge

Sri Lanka batter Danushka Gunathilaka has been charged by police after an alleged sexual assault in Sydney's east, sports news website ESPN Cricinfo reports.

Gunathilaka was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning from the team hotel in Sydney's central business district after a police investigation into reports that a 29-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted at a residence in Rose Bay earlier in the week.

"The woman met with the man after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application; it's alleged he then sexually assaulted her on the evening of Wednesday 2 November 2022," a New South Wales police statement said. "As part of ongoing investigations, a crime scene examination was undertaken by specialist police at an address in Rose Bay.