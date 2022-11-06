    বাংলা

    Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka arrested in Sydney after rape charge

    A woman met with Danushka Gunathilaka after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application, police say

    News Desk
    Published : 6 Nov 2022, 03:15 AM
    Updated : 6 Nov 2022, 03:15 AM

    Sri Lanka batter Danushka Gunathilaka has been charged by police after an alleged sexual assault in Sydney's east, sports news website ESPN Cricinfo reports.

    Gunathilaka was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning from the team hotel in Sydney's central business district after a police investigation into reports that a 29-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted at a residence in Rose Bay earlier in the week.

    "The woman met with the man after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application; it's alleged he then sexually assaulted her on the evening of Wednesday 2 November 2022," a New South Wales police statement said. "As part of ongoing investigations, a crime scene examination was undertaken by specialist police at an address in Rose Bay.

    "Following further inquiries, a 31-year-old man was arrested at a hotel on Sussex Street, Sydney, shortly before 1 am today (Sunday 6 November 2022).

    "He was taken to Sydney City Police Station and charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent. The Sri Lankan national was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court via AVL [audio visual links] today."

    Gunathilaka was ruled out of the T20 World Cup during the first round with a hamstring injury. He was replaced in the squad but remained with the team in Australia. He has played eight Tests, 47 ODIs and 46 T20Is for Sri Lanka since making his international debut in November 2015.

    Sri Lanka's tournament ended on Sunday following a defeat in their final group match against England at the SCG.

    RELATED STORIES
    File Photo.
    South Africa, India eye T20 WC semi-finals
    A win against India will ensure South Africa finish in the top two of Group 2 and advance to the semis
    Credit:
    New Zealand thrash Ireland to move near semi-finals
    The win saw Williamson's team cement top spot in Group 1 with seven points and a huge run-rate advantage
    Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Pakistan - Lord's, London, Britain - July 10, 2021 Pakistan's Shadab Khan looks dejected as he is caught by England's Matt Parkinson off the bowing of Lewis Gregory
    Pakistan focusing on controllables to reach T20 World Cup semis: Shadab
    Pakistan's fate is not in their own hands, as they must beat Bangladesh and hope that either the Netherlands can defeat South Africa or that Zimbabwe manage to stun India
    File Photo: Cricket - T20 Series - Ireland v South Africa - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, Britain - August 3, 2022 Ireland's Josh Little in action
    Little picks up hat-trick for Ireland at T20 WC
    Josh Little's hat-trick was the sixth in T20 World Cup history and the second at this year's tournament

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher