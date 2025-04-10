The teacher wrote in the notebook and provided answer sheets to the student, UNO says

Teacher in Feni jailed for 2 years for giving unfair advantage to SSC examinee

A mobile court has sentenced a teacher to two years in prison for allegedly providing unfair advantages to a candidate on the first day of the SSC and equivalent examinations in Feni.

The incident took place at the Feni Alia Kamil Madrasa centre on Thursday, said Feni Sadar Upazila executive officer (UNO) Sultana Nasrin Kanta.

The convicted, Md Yunus, 37, is an ICT teacher at Motobi Adarsha High School in Sadar Upazila and a hall observer at the Feni Alia Kamil Madrasa centre.

The centre Superintendent Iqbal Hossain said, “During the first day of the Dakhil exam, of the Quran Tajweed subject, Yunus provided written answer sheets to a student.”

During the hall inspection, the centre’s tag officer and Feni Sadar Upazila ICT officer Rashedul Alam caught the student in the act.

When the matter was immediately reported to the on-duty executive magistrate, a mobile court was convened and the teacher was sentenced to two years in prison.

In addition, the examinee was exempted from the exam for one subject.

UNO Sultana said, “During the hall inspection, it was found that the teacher wrote in the notebook and provided answer sheets to the examinee.”