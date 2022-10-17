Hasina calls for collective push to raise food production

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stressed the need to ensure food security in order to mitigate the impact of the global economic downturn triggered by the twin crises of the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
Highlighting the looming threat of food shortages, the prime minister assured her countrymen that a major crisis can be averted through collective efforts while virtually addressing an event marking World Food Day on Monday.
Reiterating her call for prudent use of resources, she said, "I, once again, request everyone not to let any food go to waste. We must increase food production."
Hasina urged citizens to use however much land they have at their disposal to grow more food in order to protect Bangladesh from global economic headwinds.
"I believe we can do it if everyone joins the effort."
The government is emphasising the development of the agricultural processing sector by laying the groundwork for 100 industrial areas, according to the Awami League chief. "We won't just reap the benefits ourselves -- we'll process the products and export them to help other countries address any food shortages."
"We want to ensure access to healthy and nutritious food, which is not only necessary for our nation, but also for people across the world."
By increasing production, Hasina believes the nation and by extension, the economy, will stand in better stead as she pointed out that the demand for food 'never decreases'.
People should also be mindful of the need for safe food production to meet their dietary requirements.
"Everyone should start growing their own food so that the pressure on the environment and on the market can be reduced. And, if we all work together, then we can definitely keep Bangladesh out of harm's way."
The prime minister highlighted the emphasis placed by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on rural development and agriculture to create an all-encompassing economic system.
"I also believe that we can turn our country into a developed and prosperous one solely through an economic system that is in harmony with our people and the natural environment. Our goal is to make our country better."
Hasina thanked agriculturists and farmers for their 'important contributions' to the field of food production. She also reminded migrant workers of their duty to their homeland, urging them to cultivate any piece of fallow land they own.