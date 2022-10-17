Hasina calls for collective push to raise food production

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stressed the need to ensure food security in order to mitigate the impact of the global economic downturn triggered by the twin crises of the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Highlighting the looming threat of food shortages, the prime minister assured her countrymen that a major crisis can be averted through collective efforts while virtually addressing an event marking World Food Day on Monday.

Reiterating her call for prudent use of resources, she said, "I, once again, request everyone not to let any food go to waste. We must increase food production."

Hasina urged citizens to use however much land they have at their disposal to grow more food in order to protect Bangladesh from global economic headwinds.

"I believe we can do it if everyone joins the effort."