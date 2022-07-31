    বাংলা

    Five dead after bus crushes autorickshaw in Gazipur

    A bus collided head-on with a battery-powered autorickshaw in Kaliakoir

    Gazipur Correspondent
    Published : 31 July 2022, 04:40 AM
    Updated : 31 July 2022, 04:40 AM

    At least five people have died in a head-on collision between a bus and a battery-powered autorickshaw in Gazipur's Kaliakoir Upazila.

    The accident occurred in the upazila's Mahishbathan area around 10:45 pm on Saturday, according to Kaliakoir Police Inspector Abdul Bashar.

    The victims have been identified as 27-year-old Nazrul Islam, the driver of the autorickshaw, Mehedi Hasan, 44, Atikul Islam, 42, Saidul Islam Rubel, 27, and Shahin Uddin, 28.

    The bus, operated by Itihash Paribahan, was leaving Kaliakoir for Chandra when it crashed into the autorickshaw travelling in the opposite direction, said Bashar.

    "The autorickshaw was left in a crumpled heap after the collision and two people, including its driver, were killed on the spot."

    Locals rescued three people from the scene and rushed them to a hospital where one of them died. The two others also passed away later in hospital care.

    Police seized the bus but the driver managed to flee, according to Bashar. The authorities are preparing to take legal measures over the incident, he said.

