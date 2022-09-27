Shelling at Bangladesh-Myanmar border ‘unfortunate’, says Chinese envoy in Dhaka

Chinese Ambassador Lee Jiming has described the cross-border shelling from Myanmar into Bangladesh as an “unfortunate incident”.



The ambassador discussed the issue with Acting Foreign Secretary Md Khurshed Alam in a meeting on Monday as Dhaka bolstered diplomatic efforts to settle the current incursions at the border with Myanmar.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Jiming said they discussed “a lot of issues related to early repatriation of the Rohigya people and also some other international cooperation between our two countries”.

Asked about the cross-border shelling, he said Khurshed mentioned the issue. “That was a very unfortunate incident. I think that has been touched upon.”