Shelling at Bangladesh-Myanmar border ‘unfortunate’, says Chinese envoy in Dhaka

Chinese Ambassador Lee Jiming has described the cross-border shelling from Myanmar into Bangladesh as an “unfortunate incident”.
The ambassador discussed the issue with Acting Foreign Secretary Md Khurshed Alam in a meeting on Monday as Dhaka bolstered diplomatic efforts to settle the current incursions at the border with Myanmar.
Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Jiming said they discussed “a lot of issues related to early repatriation of the Rohigya people and also some other international cooperation between our two countries”.
Asked about the cross-border shelling, he said Khurshed mentioned the issue. “That was a very unfortunate incident. I think that has been touched upon.”
Citing Jiming, Khurshed said Beijing would discuss the issue with Naypyidaw.
“We consider China as a friendly nation. I think China will convey our message to the proper place by using the leverage they have.”
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal held a high-level meeting with the chiefs of the armed forces, Border Guard Bangladesh and Coast Guard, top officials of the law-enforcement agencies and the foreign ministry last week to discuss the situation at the border.
He said Bangladesh does not want war with Myanmar or any other country, but its military is always ready to respond to provocation.
As Myanmar forces are fighting rebels along the border, shells have landed in Bangladesh a number of times recently. Myanmar planes and helicopters also violated Bangladesh’s airspace.
A Rohingya teenager sheltering in a strip of land between Bangladesh and Myanmar died in the explosion of a shell while a Bangladeshi man lost a leg in a landmine blast.
Residents of the areas along the border in Bandarban said they were in panic with no improvement in the situation despite calls by Bangladesh for calm.
The foreign ministry summoned the Myanmar ambassador to lodge protests several times. The Myanmar foreign ministry, however, blamed the rebels for the incidents.
ROHINGYA RETURN
Khurshed said he also asked Jiming to take initiative to take forward China-meditated talks between Bangladesh and Myanmar to send back the Rohingya refugees to their homeland.
“The situation is not well now. They [China] have assured us of taking steps for the repatriation of the Roingya. They’ve built homes in Rakhine where the Rohingya will be able to live. The repatriation depends on the safety and security of the Rohingya there.”
Asked if it would be possible to move the Rohingya amid the conflict in Myanmar, Khurshed said the proposed place for the Rohingya is free of conflict.