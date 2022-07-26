Hasina: officials must explain plane collisions at Dhaka airport hangar

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered officials to take stringent measures over the collisions of aircraft at the hangar of Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

She said those responsible for the incidents must explain their position, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said after a cabinet meeting on Monday.

He said the prime minister asked for finding out the job responsibilities of those on duty during the incidents. “Two aircraft can’t collide themselves. Many were on duty there.”