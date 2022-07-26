Hasina: officials must explain plane collisions at Dhaka airport hangar

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered officials to take stringent measures over the collisions of aircraft at the hangar of Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
She said those responsible for the incidents must explain their position, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said after a cabinet meeting on Monday.
He said the prime minister asked for finding out the job responsibilities of those on duty during the incidents. “Two aircraft can’t collide themselves. Many were on duty there.”
“Those who are involved in that job at that time will have to take the responsibility. And the authorities should find out how they will compensate, and take quick action," she was quoted as saying.
On Jun 26, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner of Shahjalal International Airport hit another Boeing 373 aircraft when workers were taking the first one into the hangar. It damaged the left wing of the 373 aircraft, while the right wing of the Dreamliner was also damaged.
Two planes of the flag carrier were grounded for several days after a similar collision in the hangar on Apr 10. Biman suspended five officials, including its principal engineer, over the incident. They are Principal Engineer Mohammad Badrul Islam, engineers Mainul Islam, Syed Bahaul Islam, Selim Hossain Khan and Ground Support Equipment Operator Md Hafizur Rahman.
On Jun 4, a runway baggage cart of US-Bangla Airlines hit a Boeing 737 jet of Biman, leaving the aircraft damaged.
Workers started pushing back a Biman Dreamliner without detaching the door from the boarding bridge after the passengers got off the plane on Jun 16. The incident did not cause any damage to the aircraft but Biman opened an investigation.