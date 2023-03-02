    বাংলা

    Tea garden workers to start getting backpay in March

    The payment is based on the new wage structure set for the sector by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 2 March 2023, 08:14 AM
    Updated : 2 March 2023, 08:14 AM

    The Ministry of Labour and Employment has ordered owners to start paying tea garden workers Tk 11,000 in backpay by Mar 7 in accordance with the new pay structure set out by the prime minister.

    State Minister Monnujan Sufian announced the decision on Wednesday night after a dialogue with the tea garden owners and labour leaders.

    The ministry issued a notice formalising the decision later that night. Each worker will get a sum of Tk 11,000 in wage arrears.

    “The amount will be paid by the management in three instalments. The first instalment must be paid by Mar 7. The time frame for the two remaining instalments will be determined after discussions with tea garden owners and workers,” the notice said.

    On Aug 27, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina increased the daily wage of tea workers by Tk 50 from Tk 120 to Tk 170. She also announced benefits for workers including annual leave, paid leave, and sick leave. The prime minister also announced that medical expenses for workers will be borne by owners.

    Festival and medical allowances, rations, subsidies, and other facilities will also be increased in proportion to the new wage.

    Since the announcement, workers have been receiving higher wages and benefits.

    However, workers have also demanded backpay for the period from January 2021 to August 2022.

    Their demands were finally settled after the decision on Wednesday.

