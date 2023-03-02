Tea garden workers to start getting backpay in March

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has ordered owners to start paying tea garden workers Tk 11,000 in backpay by Mar 7 in accordance with the new pay structure set out by the prime minister.

State Minister Monnujan Sufian announced the decision on Wednesday night after a dialogue with the tea garden owners and labour leaders.

The ministry issued a notice formalising the decision later that night. Each worker will get a sum of Tk 11,000 in wage arrears.