Friends, family, colleagues gather to pay final respects to Toufique Imrose Khalidi

Friends, family, colleagues and well-wishers are gathering to bid a final farewell to Toufique Imrose Khalidi, the late editor-in-chief of bdnews24.com and a pioneer of digital journalism in Bangladesh.

The farewell event began at 2pm on Saturday at the Old DOHS playground in Banani.

His funeral prayer is scheduled for 3pm, followed by burial at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals’ Graveyard at 5pm.

Khalidi fell suddenly ill on the night of Oct 1 while on a personal visit to London.

He was subsequently taken to St Bartholomew's Hospital, where doctors diagnosed a brain haemorrhage. He was declared dead at 2:23pm local time the following day.

Funeral prayers were held at Brick Lane Mosque in East London after Zuhr prayers on Oct 8, with former colleagues and members of the local Bangladeshi community gathering to pay their last respects.

His body arrived in Dhaka on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight around 11am on Saturday.

Colleagues were present as his coffin was received by his nephew, Taraf Tajiz Khalidi, and nephew-in-law, Akif Ahmed.

The coffin was placed at bdnews24.com’s office from noon to 12:20pm before being taken to his home, where family members and relatives paid their final respects.