Police say husband confessed to murdering doctor at Dhaka hotel

Rezaul Karim, the husband of the doctor Jannatul Naim Siddique, has confessed to killing her at a hotel in Dhaka’s Panthapath, police say.

The 31-year-old suspect made a confessional statement before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, said Delwar Hossain, an employee at Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s prosecution department.

Abu Zafar Mohammad Mahfuzul Kabir, an inspector at Kalabagan Police Station who is investigating the case, took Rezaul to court after the suspect agreed to give the statement.