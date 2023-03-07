Bangabandhu’s timeless speech that showed the path to freedom

“The struggle this time is the struggle for emancipation. The struggle this time is the struggle for independence.”

Those were the timeless words pronounced by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman when he addressed tens of thousands of people on Mar 7, 1971. His words became the key plank of the independence struggle for the Bengalis.

As poet Nirmalendu Goon put it: “Since then, the word “independence” has been ours.”

Eighteen days later, the Pakistan military launched a brutal crackdown, leading to the nine bloody months of the Liberation War. At the end of the struggle, Bangladesh emerged as an independent nation.