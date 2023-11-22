Bangladesh election app to update voter turnout every two hours

The Election Commission has launched an app named 'Smart Election Management BD' for the 12th parliamentary polls.

All information related to the general election will be available on the app several days before the voting slated for Jan 7.

As some information have already been added to the app, officials say that it will provide updates of voter turnout in a constituency every two hours.

EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said the presiding officers will upload the updated data regularly.