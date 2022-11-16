Bushra denied bail in BUET student Fardin murder case

A court has turned down a bail appeal from Amatullah Bushra, a suspect in the murder of BUET student Fardin Noor Parash.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ataullah ordered Bushra to jail on Wednesday.
Inspector Mojibur Rahman from the Khilgaon Zonal Team of the Detective Branch had brought Bushra before the court earlier in the day after she was interrogated for five days in police custody. Police petitioned to keep her detained in jail, while Bushra’s lawyers pushed for bail. The state opposed the bail petition.
AKM Habibur Rahman Chunnu and several other lawyers petitioned for her bail, according to Mokhlesur Rahman Badol, a lawyer for the International Crimes Tribunal.
The bail petition said that Bushra had been questioned for extended periods before and during her remand. She knew Fardin through a debate team but did not have a relationship outside the club, it claimed. They did not have a romantic relationship, according to the petition.
There was video footage of them together but there were no indications that she murdered him or forced him to do something. The media had not found any connection between Bushra and the murder either and so it was necessary for the court to release her so she could continue her studies, it said.
Fardin, 24, left his home in Dhaka’s Demra after lunch on Nov 4, saying he would stay overnight with friends at a residential hall to study and return home after an exam the following day, according to his family. His body was found floating in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj on Nov 7.
An autopsy revealed that Fardin, the joint secretary of BUET Debating Club, who was set to travel to Spain to represent Bangladesh in a global competition, was tortured and murdered. Multiple marks of injury were on the head and chest, according to the forensic doctors.
Fardin’s father Kazi Nuruddin named Bushra as a suspect in a case filed at Rampura Police Station on Nov 10.
Bushra was taken into custody and the court granted police a five-day remand to interrogate Bushra that same day. The remand petition was unopposed as Bushra was not represented by a counsel in court. No bail application was made on behalf of Bushra, who stood in silence throughout the hearing.