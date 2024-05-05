Pregnant woman, child killed during storm as tree crushes tin house in Kishoreganj

5-year-old Taijul was killed on the spot while his mother Ruptara Begum succumbed to her injuries

A pregnant woman and her son have died after a storm caused a tree to crash into their house in Kishoreganj’s Karimganj Upazila.

The incident occurred around midnight on Saturday in Niamatpur village, according to Mizanur Rahman, chief of Karimganj Police Station.

The dead were identified as Ruptara Begum, 45, and her son Taijul, 5. Ruptara’s husband, farmer Abdul Qayuum, said she had been pregnant.

“Ruptara and her son Taijul were sleeping after dinner in their tin home,” OC Mizanur said. A Kalboishakhi, or nor’wester storm, began around midnight and a tree fell on Abdul Qayuum’s home.”

“The room was damaged and his son Taijul was killed on the spot, while his wife Ruptara Begum was critically injured.”

Ruptara was taken to President Abdul Hamid Medical College Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared her dead.

The bodies of the dead were buried in the afternoon and an unnatural death case was filed at the police station, OC Mizanur said.