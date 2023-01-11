5 die as train hits autorickshaw in Tangail

Newly appointed Chinese foreign minister meets Momen during a stopover in Dhaka on his way to Africa
At least five passengers have died after a train hit an autorickshaw at an unguarded level crossing in Tangail.
The accident occurred in Depakandi across the Bhuapur-Tarakandi rail line where the level crossing was left unmanned.
Another three people were injured in the accident that took place at 11:30 am on Wednesday, said Faridul Islam, chief of Bhuapur Police Station.
Police are yet to identify the dead and the injured, he said, adding the injured were taken to the Bhuapur Upazila Health Complex.