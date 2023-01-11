    বাংলা

    5 die as train hits autorickshaw in Tangail

    A running train rammed an autorickshaw at an unguarded level crossing across the Bhuapur-Tarakandi rail line

    Tangail Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Jan 2023, 07:54 AM
    Updated : 11 Jan 2023, 07:54 AM

    At least five passengers have died after a train hit an autorickshaw at an unguarded level crossing in Tangail.

    The accident occurred in Depakandi across the Bhuapur-Tarakandi rail line where the level crossing was left unmanned.

    Another three people were injured in the accident that took place at 11:30 am on Wednesday, said Faridul Islam, chief of Bhuapur Police Station.

    Police are yet to identify the dead and the injured, he said, adding the injured were taken to the Bhuapur Upazila Health Complex.

